Perrottet unlocking sites to deliver 70k new dwellings

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
THE Perrottet government will rezone 10 locations in a bid to unlock an extra 70,000 new home sites across the state by 2024.
The $73.5 million Rezoning Pathways program will see the rezoning take place mostly in western Sydney as part of this year’s state budget’s $2.8 billion housing package, which was...
Locations for the Rezoning Pathways program include Broadmeadow, Newcastle; Camellia-Rosehill; Explorer Street, Eveleigh; Macquarie Park stage one; Orchard Hills; Parramatta North’s University...
The government will also be responsible for assessing planning proposals that could pave the way for new housing in Appin, Gilead, and North Appin.
“Working with councils, rezoning is one important lever that we are pulling to get the ball rolling on more housing supply across our state,” said NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.
“We are throwing everything at getting more houses built so more people get keys in doors and can realise their dream of owning a home.”
House prices in Sydney have surged by nearly 110% over the past 20 years and are the most expensive in the country, according to the REIA, and...
A previous forecast from the NSW planning department forecast between 143,400 to 161,300 new homes could be built from 2021-22 to 2025-26. Under the...
“We’re creating a pipeline for tens of thousands more homes, giving more people in NSW the opportunity to put a roof over their heads,” said Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts.
“This is all about accelerating the rezoning of key housing areas to make more land development-ready for new homes.”
The program includes a pilot process for proponents proposing more than 1,000 homes in metropolitan areas or over 300 in regional areas that could be assessed by the NSW government.
“We want projects that can make a difference to our housing supply quickly, which is why we are seeking nominations for proposals that are well advanced with...
The Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW welcome the proposal.
”UDIA has consistently called for an urban development Program to ensure the proper oversight of...
UDIA’s 2021 Building Blocks report identified nine critical enabling infrastructure projects in Greater Western Sydney at a cost close to $500 million to support up to...
UDIA NSW calls on the government to work with industry to resolve these infrastructure growth blockages by providing a constant supply of...
______________________________