Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends

AUSTRALIAN workers will be looking for new jobs as wages fail to keep up with the rapidly rising cost of living, but those employed in...

According to the latest Robert Walters Salary Survey, 78% of white collar workers expect to start looking for a new position if...

Australian’s purchasing power is increasingly shrinking while the prices of essentials including food, energy and housing continue to skyrocket.

While many believed their salary would increase to help manage these pressures, instead this survey revealed many are facing a “real-terms trauma” as...

The survey of almost 1,500 candidates and employers across the country found that at 56%, more than half of employers do not expect to...

97% of candidates responded that the minimum for a “fair” pay rise would either need to match or outpace inflation, with 65% expecting their employer to...

74% also responded that inflation would make them more likely to request a pay rise over the next year and 57% believed maximising their earning potential was...

67% also said that fears of a recession when combined with the rising cost of living wouldn’t discourage them from seeking a change in position.

68% of employers surveyed expect that rising cost of living will make it harder for their company to retain talent.

“These inflationary pressures may now shift that dynamic, with the previous ‘at all costs’ approach from companies desperate for new recruits now offset by...

“With the Reserve Bank of Australia using all available levers to bring down inflation, the days of surging salary offers may be behind us – for the short term at least.”

Likewise CFO’s of ASX-listed accounting and finance companies saw a 28.3% increase, investment consultants (asset management) in the banking and...

Meanwhile HR advisors with one to four years of experience in the human recourses and safety sector didn’t make the cut with a 6.3% increase.

Also falling below the CPI were senior business/finance analysts with a 5.6% increase, administration assistances with 3.5% and tax/internal audit managers with a 3.1%.

While digital marketing managers saw no increase and in-house counsel (with six years post-qualified experience) in the legal sector and renumeration managers in...

“Our survey shows there’s a fundamental disconnect between candidates and employers, and that will undoubtably cause increasing friction,” said Peters.

“We’re finding that where organisations cannot increase salary offers, sign-on bonuses, additional training and boosted leave entitlements can encourage candidates to...

“What is changing is the demand for reliability engineers – which has really stepped up in the last few months. This indicates businesses are focusing more on...

“Our survey indicates that candidates in this sector are being more selective about potential employers. People want to know more about an...

While employers are increasingly concerned about retain staff while operations costs also rise in this inflationary environment, providing workers with flexibility may be a major advantage.

“Providing an environment in which people enjoy working will become even more vital when salary expectations cannot be met, with...

