New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence

AUSTRALIA’S only national women’s specialist housing provider, YWCA, has started construction of an affordable housing development in Adelaide...
The $15.7 million project has received support from the South Australian government through a $5 million no-interest loan. Due for completion in...
YWCA is planning to provide 30% more tenancies over the next three years across Victoria, Queensland, Northern Territory and now South Australia...
Nationally, YWCA provides almost 150,000 nights of affordable accommodation to women each year. Many have experienced family violence...
A report by Homelessness Australia earlier this year found only 3% of the tens of thousands of women and children fleeing family...
Altogether, a staggering 37,867 people missed out on long-term housing, while some may have secured private rental accommodation...
YWCA Australia general manager community housing Charlotte Dillon said far too many women are finding it increasingly more difficult to secure safe and...
South Australian Human Services Minister Nat Cook said without a safe and secure housing alternative, there’s a high risk these women and...
“These affordable rental homes will be a place for recovery from the trauma and abject fear that is part of the toxicity of domestic and family violence...
“We don’t ever want women to have to choose between having somewhere to live and being safe,” SA Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence Minister Katrine Hildyard said...
