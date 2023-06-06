Consumers feeling financial pain

GENERAL NEWS

CONSUMER sentiment has hit its lowest point in nearly three years, as Australians grapple with a challenging economic environment and...

RFI’s DBM Atlas Consumer Sentiment Index was down to 87 over April, its lowest point since September 2020...

With savings buffers running low, stress running high for both mortgage customers and renters and hurdles to entering the...

According to RFI Global’s research, while those with lower personal income facing the brunt of the cost of living crisis have...

Those with higher incomes, including managers and professionals, other white-collar employees and those with a mortgage...

Before the first of the RBA’s ten consecutive cash rate increases, 39% of Australians expected the country’s economic situation would...

A year later, after the 11 rate rises in 12 months, the number expecting things to determinate further before getting better has grown to...

ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating also declined to its weakest level since April 2020...

Consumers are not only feeling less optimistic about the economy but are increasingly stressed about their own financial security...

The proportion of consumers reporting to feeling financially secure has dropped 46% over April, after consistent declines all year...

The proportion of Australians who feel financially insecure has also increased over April, reaching 27%...

Australians are also increasingly reporting that they expect to struggle to make their credit repayments...

With the proportion of mortgage holders who anticipated struggling to meet mortgage repayments in the next...

Additionally, the proportion of personal loan holders who expect to struggle to meet their loan repayments also...

