RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
MALAYSIAN developer MRCB International is making its Queensland development debut, taking expressions of interest for...
Located on Vista Street and designed by local architecture firm DBI Design, the tower covers just 30 percent of ...
Construction is scheduled to commence on 26 Vista in the third quarter of 2023, with the project scheduled for ...
The tower will include 322 car spaces and is next to the Northcliffe light rail station.
Amenities will features a well-being precinct with a spa, gym, outdoor yoga space, pool, sauna and steam room and ...
An array of EV charging ports will future-proof the development, while a proposed EV car share service would be...
“We noticed the growth in interstate migration to the Gold Coast from the southern states, and the high demand within the region.
“The fact that the site that we purchased was in an enviable location influenced the decision.
Earlier this year, Gold Coast apartment supply fell to just 411 – the lowest on record, according to ...
“Inevitably, the Gold Coast will continue to grow as a region. The trend for footloose industries to...
Recent Council population data forecasts that by 2041, the Surfers Paradise population will have nearly doubled and it is...
______________________________