Most sought after suburbs in 2022 revealed

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

VICTORIA’S Gisborne has been named Domain’s most sought after suburb for 2022, after hosting the tree-change season of Channel Nine’s The Block this year.

According to new data from Domain, Gisborne beat out even the popular inner city Sydney suburbs in its ranking of...

For NSW, the most viewed suburb was Birchgrove on the Balmain Peninsula in Sydney’s inner west, followed by...

Most viewed suburbs in NSW

Annandale, which was the most searched NSW suburb in 2021, took the number three spot this year, followed by...

After Gisborne, Albert Park in Victoria’s inner south was the most viewed in the state, followed by the nearby...

Most viewed suburbs in VIC

“As the property market has slowed since last year, interest rates have..."

“However, we’re certainly a country of dreamers who love searching for the most appealing and...

In Queensland, almost every suburb was located outside of Brisbane, largely on the Gold Coast or ...

Most viewed suburbs in QLD

The Sunshine Coast’s Reesville ranked second, followed by Noosa’s Tinbeerwah, the coastal Gold Coast suburb of...

In South Australia, Stirling and Belair in the Adelaide Hills took the number one and two spots, followed by the...

Most viewed suburbs in SA

Finally in Western Australia, Gidgegannup, a township about 40 kilometres north-west of Perth took the number...

Darlington followed, with Morangup in the number three spot, Gooseberry Hill around 25km out from the ...

“Next year, we predict that entry-priced houses and units will hold firmer, particularly in the more expensive capital cities so...

Most viewed suburbs in WA

