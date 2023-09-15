Vacancy rates decline, Perth falls to only 0.4pc

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

THE national vacancy rate has fallen to 1.2% in August, as the rental crisis only intensifies across the country...

Read more

According to SQM Research, residential rental vacancies dropped to 3,430 dwellings to 35,425 vacant and available properties nationally...

Read more

Each capital city recorded a decline or was stable over the month, with Perth recording the lowest rate at 0.4%...

Read more

Adelaide followed, down to 0.5%, Brisbane at 0.9%, Sydney at 1.4%, Hobart at 1.7% and Canberra at 1.9%...

Read more

The rental vacancy rate in the Sydney CBD declined again to 4.6% after increasing in July. With both the Melbourne and Brisbane CBDs declining to 5.2% and 1.8% respectively...

Read more

Many regional areas also saw a decline in vacancy rates, with the North Coast NSW dropping to 1.6%, the Gold Coast Main to 1.3%. While the Blue Mountains was...

Read more

“Over the first half of 2023, there was a mini reprieve for tenants due to a modest lift in rental vacancy rates, especially for our regional townships,”...

Read more

“Tenants increasingly sharing accommodation together somewhat assisted in the easing. However, in more recent months, the rental market has tightened once again.”...

Read more

Meanwhile, the national median weekly asking rent for combined dwellings was at $584.32/week for the week ending 12 September...

Read more

With the median capital city asking rent for a combined dwelling at $677.25/week, with the median for a house at...

Read more

Sydney house rents were the most expensive on the market at $977.65/week, while Adelaide units were the most affordable at...

Read more

Canberra saw a drop of 1.4% for combined dwellings over the month, likewise in Hobart where the combined asking rent fell by...

Read more

“Going forward, I expect the low rental vacancy market to be maintained. In response to shortages, housing formation will continue to contract and unfortunately...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us:

Subscribe to our newsletter