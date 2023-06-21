QLD govt invests in Ipswich social housing

A FURTHER three social housing projects are now underway in Ipswich, which will provide 30 new homes for Queenslanders upon completion.

The three new projects are part of the state government’s record $5 billion investment–the largest in Queensland’s history–into social and affordable housing to help see 13,500 homes delivered, after the investment was doubled last October.

“Across the country, housing pressures are having an impact, including in Ipswich. These apartments are a great example of the work that’s being done as part of our record $5 billion Big Social Housing Build, and it won’t be long now before people will be able to move in,” said Meaghan Scanlon, housing minister.

“This year’s Budget includes an additional $1.1 billion to build thousands of homes across Queensland as well as buy and lease emergency accommodation.”

The latest projects are based in Redbank Plains, Booval and Goodna.

“These 18 apartments are in addition to another new social housing complex that is nearing completion in our local community at Goodna,” said Lance McCallum, member for Bundamba.

In Redbank Plains, Queensland-based Nileport Projects is delivering a $5.8 million complex of 18 one-bedroom apartments, including two fully accessible homes for wheelchair users, which is set to reach completion in December of this year.

“The Redbank Plains complex is conveniently located close to a major retail precinct with GP, dental and pharmacy services, and the area is well supported by our local bus network,” added McCallum.

“We are delivering on our commitment to help ease housing pressures by getting more people into secure and affordable accommodation as quickly as possible.”

Nileport Projects will also deliver a complex of five one-bedroom apartments in Booval, which is also scheduled for a December 2023 completion.

QBuild, the construction arm of the state government, will build the Goodna project, which will comprise seven two-bedroom apartments.

“These modern, high-quality social housing projects will provide long-term, stable rental housing—a place to call home – for some of Queensland’s most vulnerable,” added Scanlon.

“And I’m excited that some of these under construction today will have tenants moving in soon because this is what we are doing, providing homes for Queenslanders when they need it most.”

Earlier this month, the Queensland government finalised the purchase of 52 new social homes. While in May, the NHFIC, the Queensland government and specialist community housing provider BlueCHP announced the opening a $22.6 million social housing apartment complex in Brisbane.

The government’s QuickStarts Qld will see 166 new social homes commenced in Ipswich by 30 June 2025, through a planned investment of $43.7 million, which will also support more than 138 full-time equivalent jobs.

This on top of the 253 new social homes that have already been commenced under the First Action Plan of the Queensland Housing Strategy 2017–2027.