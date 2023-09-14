APJ’s Talking Property – Asian investment in Australia

APJ’s latest Talking Property podcast is joined by three guests:

- Jules Kay, general manager, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards & Events;

- Lui Violanti, Regional Manager – Western Australia, Inhabit Group;

- Benson Zhou, Director, Savills Melbourne and Divisional Head - Asia Market in Victoria.

Our guests chat to APJ publisher Nelson Yap about:  - Australia emerging at the top of the list of favourite countries for Chinese property buyers, overtaking the United States and Thailand...

- Buyer enquiries from China for Australian properties has increased markedly.

- The expectation of Chinese investment in Australian real estate to soar throughout the rest of this year.

- Breaking down the market share appetite state-by-state.

- Development types / sectors i.e. commercial, student accommodation, Chinese buyers are targeting.

