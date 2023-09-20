Australia’s first Affordable Housing Register to tackle crisis

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING
NON-profit organisation Housing All Australians (HAA) and ASX-listed PEXA Group have joined forces to deliver Australia’s first digital Affordable Housing Register...
With input from local government and the property industry, the AHR will serve as a centralised platform and repository for recording all...
The register ensures that developers, investors, property owners and tenants uphold their obligations, such as the committed period of...
HAA Chair, Louise Rutten, emphasised the urgency of addressing Australia’s housing crisis through collaborative efforts between the public and...
“One of the biggest challenges with affordable housing is being able to track both the construction of housing – where it’s going and where it’s needed – and...
“The other big challenge is attracting private capital to this sector because, despite good-intentioned efforts at a local, state and federal level...
HAA has been leading the way with Rob Pradolin for the public and private sectors to come together and solve this crisis...
In July 2022, Housing All Australians published a report called “Give me Shelter,” which outlined the long-term costs of undersupplying public...
Meanwhile a HAA report, Give Me Shelter: Leave No Veteran Behind, released earlier this year found the cost of homelessness among veterans of...
The report revealed that nearly 6,000 or 5.3% of the country’s half a million current or former service people were experiencing homelessness over the past year...
PEXA CEO Glenn King said the AHR is as an important step toward ensuring transparency in affordable housing commitments...
“At PEXA, we are driven by our purpose and there’s no greater purpose for us than applying our technology capabilities to help resolve Australia’s urgent housing crisis...
“This is a societal problem that requires true collaboration between business and the public sector, and it’s this kind of ‘out of the box’ thinking being driven by...
The introduction of the AHR will replace the outdated Excel spreadsheets currently used by most councils, enabling real time transparency...
The AHR can be used in both the build-to-sell and build-to-rent markets. Developers like HOME, Australia’s largest build-to-rent (BTR) operator...
Christian Graham, head of HOME said: “HOME owns and manages affordable housing in one of our BTR communities and, subject to regulatory incentives...
The national platform will be initially trialled in Melbourne, with the City of Port Phillip, the City of Yarra, and the City of Melbourne staff playing pivotal roles in...
“By unlocking private sector capital, we can offer affordable housing for essential workers that is closer to their workplaces, strengthening our local communities.”...
The AHR platform will seamlessly integrate with HAA’s Progressive Residential Affordability Development Solution (PRADS). PRADS enables the creation of...
The resulting affordable housing obligations are secured on title, with rents set below market rates for at least 30 years, allowing developers to...
“The PRADS approach is another constructive way to support productive partnerships between the development industry and local government which...
