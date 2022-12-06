RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool

PRICES for luxury homes and mansions around the globe will rise by about 2% in 2023, but the growth is a downgrade on previous forecasts as the prime residential market transitions from...

Read more

Prime prices would need to fall by 30% to 40% in some cities for prices to return to their pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to Knight Frank’s Prime Residential Forecast for 2023.

Read more

Across the 25 cities tracked, Knight Frank expects prime prices to rise by 2.0% on average in 2023, down from...

Read more

Dubai leads the prime price forecast for 2023 with 13.5% annual growth, while European cities including Dublin, Madrid, Lisbon and...

Read more

Singaporean high-net-worth individuals are the most optimistic about price growth in the their market in 2023, with...

Read more

Meanwhile, Melbourne is tipped to see a 1% fall, down from 7% growth forecast a year ago, and Sydney’s updated forecast of...

Read more

Michelle Ciesielski, head of residential research at Knight Frank, said that although Sydney luxury residential sales (sales of $3 million and above) volumes were...

Read more

“This lower sales volume will continue to impact price growth momentum in 2023, but interestingly, active prime residential listings remain low at...

Read more

“Lingering travel restrictions are still creating much lower prime residential viewings in Sydney from international buyers despite being an attractive safe haven to many. However...

Read more

Ciesielski said the currency play for many international buyers is as favourable now, as it was leading into the pandemic, but...

Read more

Erin van Tuil, Knight Frank’s head of residential, said Australian private wealth clients are increasingly agile once again and spending time preparing to...

Read more

“Many clients have already factored in part of this risk by spending the best part of the last two years building and...

Read more

“We still see strong underlying opportunities for the Sydney prime residential market over the coming year, such as the volatility in...

Read more

Elsewhere, London and Seoul are at the bottom of the rankings with 3% falls tipped for 2023. New York’s 2% forecast is...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: